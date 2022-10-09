Smile Shocks The Weekend Box Office To Take Number One Again

Smile shocked us all this weekend, posting the best hold for an R-rated horror film at the box office since Get Out, on its way to winning its second straight weekend. It added $17.6 million, good enough for a drop of only -22%. It is an incredible result, as most horror films have significant drops in their second week. Smile also is a rare film that saw its grosses go up throughout the weekend, posting better tallies on Saturday than on Friday. Unheard of stuff there, and proof once again that horror is one of the most bankable genres at the box office, no matter what. I would not be shocked if Paramount announces a sequel now.

Smile Takes On Crocs And Amsterdam

Smile held off our first family film opening in a while, as Lyle, Lyle Crocodile opened in second with $11.5 million, which is also impressive in its own way. Sony didn't blow out the advertising for this release, and the Shawn Mendes fans turned out. Third place went to Amsterdam, the latest David O. Russell film. With only $6.5 million, word of mouth played a part here, as did the reviews. Not even a star-studded cast could save that one, but think about this: how much did the stars go out of their way to promote Russell's film? Did Taylor Swift even mention it on her socials? Hmm…

Fourth place went to The Woman King with $5.3 million, sending it over the $50 million mark, and the top five was rounded out by Don't Worry Darling with $3.4 million. Looks like that one will not cross $50 million at this point.

The weekend box office top five for October 7th:

Smile- $17.6 million Lyle, Lyle Crocodile- $11.5 million Amsterdam- $6.5 million The Woman King- $5.3 million Don't Worry Darling- $3.4 million

Next week, Halloween Ends. Billed as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the wrap-up to David Gordon Green's trilogy will open number one, but how high it goes is a bit of a mystery. Not helping is that it also debuts on Peacock the same day as theaters.