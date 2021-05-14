Snake Eyes: First Poster, 8 Images, and Official Synopsis Released

Paramount Pictures and MGM have decided that now is the time to start marketing the new G.I. Joe movie. Snake Eyes has sort of been lurking in the background since it was first announced, but it does have a very impressive cast. The G.I. Joe movies have been mostly misses so far, so there is a lot of pressure on this one to come out swinging. They have the cast to do it, but now they need the story to back it up. We get the first teaser trailer tomorrow, but here is a poster, images, a motion poster, and a synopsis. The reaction to the images on social media has been all right so far and people mostly seem excited for the fact that Henry Golding is the star and he's a rising star. The rest of the cast looks pretty cool too but a movie like this is going to be judged by its fight scenes so hopefully, this teaser trailer will give us some indication about what those scenes are going to look like.

Official Synopsis: Stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

A legendary warrior. His epic origin story. 🐍 See @HenryGolding premiere the #SnakeEyes TRAILER on the @MTVAwards this Sunday, May 16 at 9pm! pic.twitter.com/uk9oBRpggq — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) May 14, 2021

It's still a bit too early to tell how the fandom is going to react to this movie and there is a chance they could reject it wholesale considering how they have reacted to the previous G.I. Joe movies. The problem that a lot of them have run into is that they aren't faithful enough for the fans but they are too generic to really draw in anyone who isn't familiar with the source material. This movie is going to have to walk a very fine line if it's going to find an audience and the biggest problem it might run into is the fact that July 2020 is a packed month at the movies. Black Widow and Jungle Cruise might be hybrid releases but one is a Marvel movie and the other stars The Rock who seems to be box office gold. The Forever Purge and Space Jam: A New Legacy are also coming out that month. On the same day this is coming out, it has to compete with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the first big animated movie of the summer, and Old, the new M. Night Shyamalan movie. So even if this movie ends up being good, it might not have the power to fight against an extremely busy summer schedule.

Snake Eyes, directed by Robert Schwentke, stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Tahehiro Hira, and Iko Uwais. It will be released in theaters on July 23, 2021.