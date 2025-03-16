Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: snow white

Snow White: 2 Music Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes And 1 Clip

Disney has released two new behind-the-scenes featurettes for Snow White, which spotlights the music plus a clip from the film.

Article Summary Disney reveals new behind-the-scenes looks at Snow White's musical magic.

Rachel Zegler’s vocal talent shines in Snow White as early buzz grows.

Controversies swirl, but Disney focuses on Snow White's music allure.

Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen in this 2025 live-action reimagining.

The early reactions to Snow White have started coming in online, and while they are trending positive, it can take some time for more nuanced conversations to happen and for more people to get the opportunity to see the film. It does sound like everyone loves Rachel Zegler's performance, which makes sense; she has an incredible voice. Disney continues to do the smartest thing in the world and focuses on music for marketing. The controversies around this movie range from the stupid [Zegler having strong opinions about the source material] to the much more serious [Gal Gadot's support of Israel is a can of worms we can't even begin to open here with the delicate hand this matter deserves]. You can't argue with raw vocal talent, though, and Disney people love their musicals. We got two new behind-the-scenes featurettes both focusing on the music. We also got a clip featuring the new song for the film Waiting on a Wish, which Disney has been hyping up like crazy for a couple of months now.

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!