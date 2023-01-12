Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th.

Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."

Somebody I Used To Know Synopsis

"Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be. Directed by Dave Franco and written by Franco & Alison Brie, SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going." The poster for the film is also below.

This should be great. I really enjoyed Franco's film The Rental, and he has a pretty promising future as a director. Also, I'm loving these February releases on Prime Video; last year, we got the Jenny Slate/Charlie Day rom-com I Want You Back, which was a really strong, underrated release. Somebody I Used To Know debuts on February 10th on Prime Video.