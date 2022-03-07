Someone Released a Real Bat in a Screening of The Batman

It seems that someone decided to take marketing for Warner Bros. a bit too far in Texas this weekend. Or someone thought that this would be a cute way to go viral which is always a fun thing. The Batman came out this weekend and has been the film that everyone is talking about one way or another. That isn't surprising. What is surprising was the so-called "prank" someone pulled in Austin. According to CBS Austin and originally posted on Twitter, someone had the brilliant idea to release a live bat into the theater during a screening of The Batman.

"We will use the projector to turn that light off (the movie screen) and I'm gonna turn all these lights off and try and get it to go into this lighted area (an exit)," an employee tells the guests. "If you are uncomfortable being in the dark with a bat, please remove yourself now."

They tried to get the animal to leave the cinema so they could resume the screening of The Batman several times and called animal control, but they were able to get it to safely leave. A spokesperson for the owner of the chain, Cinépolis, explained in detail what happened.

Local animal control was immediately contacted, and they have been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, associate and animal safety. To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we've added additional security and are checking all bags upon guest entry.

People were apparently given the option for full refunds, but "the majority of the guests opted to stay and finish the film with the bat still in the room, the movie theater said." So it sounds like no one was concerned the animal was diseased in any way. As if this needs to be said, but don't do stupid shit like this you guys. First of all, disrupting other people's theater experience is just rude, and second of all, that bat is an innocent animal that didn't deserve to be that scared and anxious because you wanted some likes on social media. The theater employees also didn't deserve to put up with all of this too, on a Friday, when one of the most highly anticipated movies to come out in months was set to premiere. Knock it the hell off.

