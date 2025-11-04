Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: hugh jackman, Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue: Trailer Teases Another Winter Musical On The Horizon

Focus Features has released the second trailer for Song Sung Blue, starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

Focus Features drops a new trailer for Song Sung Blue, set for a Christmas Day theatrical release in 2025.

The film stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as musicians in a Neil Diamond tribute band, not as Diamond himself.

Recent musical biopics have had mixed success, with Song Sung Blue aiming to stand out in a crowded holiday market.

Early AFI Film Festival buzz is positive, but a Christmas debut for a musical remains a calculated risk.

Musicals and musical biopics are still all over the place in terms of quality and whether ot not people are actually interested in seeing them. Last year, everyone had a lot to say about A Complete Unknown, while the Springsteen movie seemed to barely make an impact this year. Wicked was massive, and while all signs point to Wicked: For Good to follow in its footsteps, we all know nothing is guaranteed. Focus Features is looking to come in under the radar, as they often do, with another Christmas Day release. Unlike last year with Nosferatu, they are playing it a lot safer with Song Sung Blue, which stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, and is based on a true story about a Neil Diamond cover band. People are probably going to say that Jackman is playing Diamond a bunch if they aren't paying attention, but he is not; these two people are in a cover band, and a Christmas release is always a gamble, no matter how charming your trailer is or how positive the early reactions coming out of the AFI Film Festival.

Song Sung Blue: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

Song Sung Blue, directed by Craig Brewer, stars Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. It will be released on December 25, 2025.

