Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Final Trailer and Another Poster Revealed

We're in the final lap in the lead-up to the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It's still a little amazing that the first movie did as well as it did, considering the horrible initial reaction it got for a very good reason: the character designs. While Paramount listened and made the changes, they also made the changes in the eleventh hour, no doubt making animators work overtime to hit an impossible deadline. They pulled it off, and Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the few success stories of 2020. Now two years later, Paramount is so secure that this next one is going to do well that they have already greenlit not only a third movie but also a spin-off TV show. Today, they released the final trailer and another new poster.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.