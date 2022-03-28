Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Sonic and Knuckles Meet and a BTS Featurette

More and more reviews are coming out for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it continues to trend extremely positively, which is good for Paramount. They could use another franchise that appeals to the younger generation. If this movie blows up the way they want it to, you can bet that the Knuckles show is only the beginning of spin-offs because they will milk this thing until the cow dies. The Sonic video game universe gets, uh, a little weird when it comes to characters later on down the road, but the movies seem to be walking a line of "being accurate" and "homage" to its source material which might be the way to. Today, we got a new clip where we see Sonic and Knuckles meet for the first time and a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.