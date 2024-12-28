Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Writers Tease "Several More Sequels"

The writers of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 say, "There can be easily several more sequels," and continue to expand the universe.

Article Summary Sonic The Hedgehog 3 writers hint at potential for "several more sequels" in future adventures.

The franchise's success at the box office allows writers more creative freedom.

Fans can expect further exploration into Sonic's origin and unique characters.

Writers tease the introduction of Big the Cat in future films, jokingly calling him "our Thanos."

It's pretty safe to say that the Sonic the Hedgehog movies have done very well, which is amazing when you think about where they started. This franchise began with a character design so bad that the studios listened to feedback and went back to redesign everything at the eleventh hour. They have been reaping those benefits ever since as fans continue to support these movies. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is doing very well at the box office, and if you've seen the film, you should have stayed through the credits for a mid and post-credits scene. Much like the previous films, the mid-credits scene introduced some new faces to the cinematic version of the Sonic universe, and that was all done before a fourth film was officially greenlit. Now we know the film is being made, but writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller have been talking about expanding the Sonic cinematic universe before that announcement was official. They sat down with Collider about their ambitions for a fourth film and the "several more sequels" they could easily see on the horizon.

"It's such an obvious answer, but it's crazy that we're three movies in, and we keep bringing in essentially two new characters in each sequel," Miller said. "And we still know that fans are saying, 'When are we going to get to see so and so? What about this one?' So it's not hard to imagine there can be easily several more sequels and keep expanding the universe. … The franchise has not done a whole lot really into the idea of where Sonic came from. I mean, I know Sega has their specific parameters on what to do with that, but there's still so much room for it to grow."

As anyone who has spent time with the Sonic mythos knows, things get a little weird, and leaning into that aspect of the franchise would have felt insane even five years ago. However, when you hit three home runs with fans who notoriously don't know what they want, everyone involved trusts you a little more. Casey explained the feeling, "Like these movies, as they continue to succeed, we're also earning more and more leeway from Sega as they trust us more and more. Sega have been great partners. … Someday, we're gonna get Big the Cat into these things. That's where this is all going."

Ah, Big the Cat, now we're getting into the really weird, and Casey and Miller are so here for it. "Yes! In Sonic the Hedgehog Part Ten! Finally," Miller said, and Casey replied, "Big the Cat is our Thanos, you know?" That is certainly one way to put it. If you're a comic book fan and looking for a decent one-to-one comparison of how Sonic fans will feel trying to explain Big the Cat, imagine that moment you tried to explain the Eternals to your casual Marvel movie-watching friends or family. If you're going to go weird, you might as well go Big, too.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

