Sonic the Hedgehog Star Reacts to the Franchise's Box Office Milestone

As the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog franchise surpasses a billion dollars at the box office, the speedster's voice shares his reaction.

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog franchise surpasses $1 billion at the global box office, celebrating a monumental success.

Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic, thanks fans for their support and reflects on the initial trailer's reception.

The franchise includes three films and a spin-off, with more exciting Sonic content promised soon.

Anticipation builds for Sonic the Hedgehog 3's thrilling holiday release, promising new adventures.

When it comes to the first Sonic the Hedgehog film that dropped back in 2020, it quickly became apparent that fans were happy with the direction the franchise was going—essentially putting the popular video game character back on the map. Years later, we've received three films, a spin-off series, and a promise for more Sonic content very soon. Now, as the franchise pushes past a major milestone, one of the stars of the franchise is sharing his response to the success of Sonic the Hedgehog in its current cinematic form.

To celebrate the massive milestone of reaching over $1 billion at the box office, Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz took to X, writing, "Over one billion dollars?! We truly have the best fans in the universe. None of this happens without you. So thank you thank you thank you." Reflecting on the polarizing response to the first iteration of Sonic the Hedgehog (which caused the film to undergo a complete visual overhaul), he adds, "Remember the first trailer? We have all come a long way. And we have so much more to go."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Cast and Plot Details

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves as Shadow.

The Paramount Pictures film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters everywhere.

