Meet The Beatles: Cast Announced For Ambitious Biopics By Sony

The cast of the four-film biopics of The Beatles has been announced. All four films are directed by Sam Mendes and release in April 2028.

Article Summary Sony Pictures announces a groundbreaking Beatles biopic series that reimagines the iconic band's legacy.

Four interconnected films directed by Sam Mendes promise a fresh and dynamic take on rock history.

The Beatles will be the subject of four separate but tied-together biopics from director Sam Mendes, all set to release in theaters in April 2028. The cast of Fab Four has been announced at CinemaCon 2025, and is as follows: Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison). "We're not just making one film about the Beatles — we're making four," Mendes said. "Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply." The full cast joined the director on stage at the presentation, while Sony's Tom Rothman boasted that this would be the first "binge-able theatrical experience."

The Beatles Are The Only Ones Who Could Pull This Off

The Beatles biopics are as big as it gets in this space, so I would expect these to be as huge as they expect. I wonder which will gross the most? My guess is Paul's film. Lowest would have to be Ringo's film, no? Keep it locked here for all the CinemaCon 2025 news as it is revealed all week long.

