WGA Writers' Strike Undercut by DGA & SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Developments?

With the DGA ratifying a new deal with the AMPTP & SAG-AFTRA reporting "extremely productive negotiations," where does this leave the WGA?

With the writers' strike now on its 54th day (and counting), will the Writers Guild of America (WGA) be the ones left twisting in the wind when July 1st rolls around? Recent developments over the weekend involving the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are vibing in that direction. Heading into the writers' strike, there were public pronouncements that the unions would be standing in solidarity to hold the studios, networks & streaming services accountable for new deals that reflect new challenges that each of their professions faces. But with negotiations between the WGA and AMPTP seemingly non-existent, the DGA has officially ratified its tentative deal with the AMPTP, and it appears the SAG-AFTRA negotiations are going well, too. Here's a look at where things currently stand – and why it seems like the WGA could end up going it alone.

DGA/AMPTP Deal Ratified: A little less than three weeks after we learned that the DGA & AMPTP had a tentative deal in place, the three-year deal was ratified over the weekend – with 87% of those voting (6,728 members out of 16,321 who were eligible) voting in favor. Taking effect on July 1, 2023, and running through June 30, 2026, the DGA is claiming "extensive advances" for its members regarding wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity, and creative rights. In addition, the new deal establishes minimum terms & conditions in two new areas (non-dramatic programs made for SVOD & high-budget dramatic programs made for AVOD) and includes new provisions reaffirming that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by the union members.

SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Negotiations: In a rather positive & upbeat video update from SAG-AFTRA National President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, members were able to view the negotiating team as the duo confirmed that the two sides had been in negotiations for the past 10 days. Explaining that a lot of details couldn't be shared because they are "very confidential," Drescher confirmed that SAG-AFTRA has had "extremely productive negotiations that are laser-focused on all of the crucial issues" that she says the members told them were important to them. Crabtree-Ireland added that the team has been "working long and hard" to keep the talks moving and that they "remain optimistic that we will be able to bring the studios, networks, and streamers along to make a fair deal that respects your contribution to this industry." Both sides have through June 30th to finalize a deal – though SAG-AFTRA can choose to suspend a strike call if negotiations are fruitful heading into the deadline.

