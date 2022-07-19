Sony Dates Insidious 5 And Shifts Madame Web To Fall 2023

Sony Pictures has decided to shift a few movies around, and some of these movies are a little weird, to say the least. Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and many other really impressive names, has been one of the biggest question marks regarding comic book properties. Sony is keeping a very tight lid on this one, and they aren't making an appearance at Hall H to show off anything. Now they have the time to wait to show anything off. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has shifted Madame Web and its bafflingly impressive cast to October 6, 2023. So, in theory, Sony could not tell us anything about this movie until San Diego Comic-Con next year and still have plenty of time to bring up the hype train. What they decided to insert into the July 7, 2023 release date that Madame Web is vacating is a little stranger because it's Insidious 5. Moving the comic book movie to fall to date the horror movie for July is a little baffling unless Sony is so confident in Madame Web that it will deserve a spot during awards season.

On top of these two major moves, we also have some other new dates, including Julius Avery's new movie, The Pope's Exorcist. He was the director behind the fantastically underrated Overlord, which not enough of you went to see. They also dated an untitled George Foreman biopic to March 31, 2023, which is a weird time for biopics. They are usually awards-bait films. A new Tom Hanks film called A Man Called Otto has moved to December 14, 2022, from Christmas, and the new Adam Driver project 65 has moved to October 28, 2023. Finally, an untitled Marvel movie left that release that Madame Web took and moved to June 7, 2024.

Madame Web is a character that most casual fans of Marvel have probably never heard of. Still, if the success of Guardians of the Galaxy taught us anything, it's that with an excellent creative team, you can make audiences care about the most obscure properties known to man. Madame Web was created by writer Dennis O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr. in November of 1980. She first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210. Madame Web's real name is Cassandra Webb, and she was born in Salem, Oregon. She is often depicted as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed but who also has powerful telepathic abilities. Technically, she is a mutant which is something that Sony can't use in their universe since that is a Disney-owned property, so it's going to be interesting to see what direction they end up going with her.