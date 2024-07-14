Posted in: Amazon, Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: amazon prime video, emma roberts, exclusive, interview, Liz W. Garcia, space cadet, Tom Hopper

Space Cadet Star Tom Hopper Found "Hidden Message" in Space Comedy

Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) spoke to Bleeding Cool about playing against type & finding hidden message in Prime Video's Space Cadet.

Tom Hopper is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, starring in some of the biggest franchises like Doctor Who, Merlin, Black Sails, Terminator, Resident Evil, and The Umbrella Academy since his 2007 debut in the BBC TV series Casualty. In his latest film, Prime Video's Space Cadet, he plays NASA program co-director Logan O'Leary, who works with Tiffany "Rex" Simpson (Emma Roberts), an astronaut trainee with big dreams of space. She enters the program thanks to her "doctored" application and gets more than she bargained for in her training, hoping she gets to serve on a crew before her cover is blown. Hopper spoke to Bleeding Cool about what intrigued him about Space Cadet, working with writer-director Liz W. Garcia, Roberts, and more.

Tom Hopper on Playing Against Type in Prime Video's 'Space Cadet'

How does a project like 'Space Cadet stand out compared to your other work?

It's more of a heightened comedy for me, which is what I wanted to do at the time. I was looking for something fun and a hidden message. [Space Cadet] checks many of those boxes, and [playing Logan] is a different character for me. He's one I've not dived into because there's nothing else I've done that is like Logan. I enjoyed playing a bumbling, slightly geekier type that I've never had the opportunity to do.

How do you break down the chemistry with Emma?

It was great. We had a short time before we started shooting together to get to know each other, which is so important in terms of familiarity. What was brilliant. It's always good if you are willing to go all in and try stuff together on set, which she was. So, she made life easy for me.

Can you describe the set that Liz ran?

[Liz] ran a healthy set as far as I was concerned. She is extremely collaborative and allowed us as actors to have our voices and an opportunity to bring these characters to life from those voices, as well as her voice as the writer. She encouraged us to do that. From an artistic and logistical point of view, she ran a healthy and happy set.

Tom, thank you for your time. You do brilliant work and are great in 'Space Cadet.' I'm also looking forward to the final season of 'The Umbrella Academy.'

Awesome! Thanks, Tom. Appreciate it.

Space Cadet, which also stars Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union, is available to stream on Prime Video.

