Sony Pictures Releases A Sneak Peek At Gran Turismo

Many Sony video game projects are in various forms of development, including a film adaptation of Ghosts of Tsushima, the now-filming TV show for The Last of Us for HBO, and a star-studded adaptation of the franchise Twisted Metal at Peacock. The one that is coming to the big screen next is Gran Turismo which has been filming recently, and we even got some new cast members not too long ago. The movie is still months away, but Sony must have a lot banked on this one because they are already promoting it. Late tonight, Sony Pictures released a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the film and a behind-the-scenes image. We also got a brief summary that gives us a better idea of what the movie will be about and a title treatment.

The video game adaptation curse is still standing pretty strong from where we're standing, with the exception of the Sonic movies, but that isn't trying to take something realistic and make it a movie. However, Sony has a lot of wiggle room for something like Gran Turismo because they don't have a specific story they need to follow, like The Last Of Us or Assassins Creed. The Gran Turismo games are known for being super realistic racing sims, so they have a wide berth to draw from. They got a promising director, and there is a fairly impressive cast. We'll have to see how this one looks when we see more released closer to the release date.

Gran Turismo: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It will be produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti, with Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch serving as executive producers. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on August 11, 2023.