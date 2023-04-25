Speak No Evil Remake Adds Mackenzie Davis In Starring Role Mackenzie Davis has joined James McAvoy in the Speak No Evil remake for Universal and Blumhouse for release in 2024.

Speak No Evil is getting a remake from Universal and Blumhouse, and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) is now set to join James McAvoy as the lead in the film. This adaptation is written and directed by James Watkins and is based on the acclaimed Danish horror film Gæsterne. The Gæsterne screenplay was by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. Released in 2022, Gæsterne earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations. Blumhouse snatched this one up fast, and production is set up to start soon, with a release date of August 9th, 2024 already set. Deadline had the news of the casting.

Speak No Evil Is A Big One For Blumhouse

In the original film, "a Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness." The 2022 release was an acclaimed one at festivals all around the world, and Shudder had it on the service not that long ago. It was a very affecting film, so naturally Blumhouse was all over the remake.

With those two as the leads, we could also be in for something special. Jason Blum will produce the upcoming film for Blumhouse, with Paul Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira serving as Executive Producers. Speak No Evil is now set up to be the big theatrical horror release for 2024, as the Universal/Blumhouse partnership has proven to be quite fruitful. Already this year, they powered M3gan to a huge box office and birthed a franchise, and later this year, they will launch a new Exorcist trilogy from David Gordon Green. More on the Speak No Evil remake as we learn it.