Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – New TV Spot Is Released A new TV spot for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has dropped, teasing some new footage and the plot. It will be released on June 2nd.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming up fast, and some more footage is starting to drop. To say that this movie has big shoes to fill would be an understatement, and you have to wonder if there is any way for this movie to possibly live up to the massive expectations that have been placed on it. So far, all of the footage has looked just as incredible as the first film, and the scene that we got to see during CinemaCon last week didn't focus on the cameos or anything like that but more focused on relationships. Specifically, it looks like this movie will give us more of Miles's relationship with his mom and his friendship and maybe more with Gwen. The new TV spot teases some more of the plot and what we can expect from this film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.