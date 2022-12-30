Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Why The Spot Is A Perfect Villain

When it comes to bad guys, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured many of them, but the main one was Kingpin. While it was fun to see the different versions of Doc Ock and Green Goblin, they were only secondary, and there is a good chance that we will see something similar when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, instead of Kingpin, we have a new villain called The Spot this time. We've also seen him in some images and in the teaser trailer for the new film. Collider for the chance to speak to Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and they spoke about The Spot and why he is "a perfect character for animation" due to his powers.

Lord explained, "I like the villains best when they reflect the journeys of the hero — sort of a dark mirror of the protagonist." Adding, "And I think Spot's no different. He wants to be seen as legitimate. He's a character that has a silly costume and is not always seen as the top tier of Spider-Man foes, but like all of us, he wants to be taken seriously."

In the early footage, we see Miles fighting with Miguel, aka Spider-Man 2099, whom we got a brief shot of at the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Miguel will play a much bigger role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and considering that the two of them are fighting, it's unclear just what side Miguel is on. Miller didn't say much but elaborated that "he's not the villain of the movie, but he's sort of an antagonist to Miles because they both think that what they're doing is the right thing." So Miguel is going to have a lot to have a part to play, but he is very much going to be butting heads with Miles.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, BBrBrooklyn'sull-time friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.