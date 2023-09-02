Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: emma stone, images, poor things, searchlight

Poor Things: 4 New High-Quality Images Released

Poor Things has made its Venice premiere, and things are sounding pretty positive. Searchlight has dropped four new images for those of us not in Italy.

The early reactions for Poor Things are starting to come in, and it sounds very positive, but maybe not a film for everyone. This is fine; not every movie needs to appeal to every movie-goer, and there is already Discourse online that will probably be old before the people attending the Venice Film Festival have gotten over their respective jetlag. You have to love festival season. For those of us not in Italy, Searchlight has dropped four new images to hold us over, and maybe we'll be getting some new footage soon as well. A full trailer so people know what they are in for might shut up some of the Discourse since most of the people talking about this movie haven't seen it yet. It's going to be a long fall, but at least it looks like there will be some very promising movies on the way.

Poor Things: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st and will be released in theaters on December 8th.

