Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider=man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Delayed Another 3 Weeks

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed another three weeks, moving from June 4, 2027, to June 25, 2027.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed three weeks to a new release date of June 25, 2027.

The film was previously scheduled for June 4, 2027, following multiple past delays and scheduling changes.

Producers cited a better IMAX window as the reason for the most recent schedule shift for the animated sequel.

Plot details are still tightly under wraps, but the story will pick up immediately after Across the Spider-Verse.

This is becoming comical, but all you can do is laugh at this point. When Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended on a massive cliffhanger, people were a little annoyed but allowed it because the next film would be in theaters very soon. Then Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse got delayed, and then it was delayed again, and then it was pulled from the schedule entirely. We finally got a new release date this year, and even though said release date was still two years away, at least we had something to look forward to and a light at the end of the tunnel.

Well, that light just got a little further away because, according to Variety, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed another three weeks, moving from June 4, 2027, to June 25, 2027. Producer Chris Miller shared on X/Twitter with a pretty basic explanation, "(Better IMAX window)." Considering how important premium formats have become in recent years, looking at you, The Odyssey, which is already mostly sold out, it's not surprising that everyone involved with this movie would want it to have the best opportunity to do well at the box office after all of these delays.

We don't have any plot details yet. Aside from that, it starts immediately after the events of Across the Spider-Verse with Miles on the run, and the rag-tag group of Spider-People we saw assembled at the end of the film with Gwen might not be enough. So, while the film is still two years away, we have at least another release date, which is more than we had a few days ago. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 25, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!