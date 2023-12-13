Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: marvel, sony, spider-man: across the spider-verse, spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Is A "Satisfying Conclusion"

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller says, "I think it's a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy."

Article Summary Christopher Miller teases a "satisfying conclusion" to the Spider-Verse trilogy.

Production for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is in full swing after delays.

The film promises emotional depth consistent with previous entries in the series.

No release date yet, but it's destined for theaters, not direct-to-streaming.

At one point, it looked like we wouldn't have to wait that long for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Many people didn't know that Across the Spider-Verse was half a movie until the film ended, but people were happy to know that a conclusion wasn't far behind. Then word started coming down that the movie wasn't as far along as everyone thought it would be, considering the release date and how long animated films take. Eventually, the film was pulled from the schedule entirely, and we haven't gotten a new release date yet. However, now that both of the strikes are done, it sounds like things are moving along. There was a recent screening of Across the Spider-Verse, which is likely to help push its For Your Consideration campaign, and there was a talk afterward. In a video shared on social media(via Total Film), producer Christopher Miller said about Beyond the Spider-Verse, "We're in production. We're really excited about where the story is going; I think it's a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, and it's as emotional as the other ones… we're knee-deep in it." Phil Lord added, "It will be released in theaters," as a joke to the many films that get pushed to streaming services when hiccups like this happen.

Little details about the production of Across the Spider-Verse have continued to come in as the year has passed, and we have learned more about how this incredible movie came to be. From The Prowler twist at the end to how vital Spider-Punk was to the story, there were many moving parts in that film, so the people who made the film have plenty of details to gush about. While we would all like to see that conclusion, and no one likes a cliffhanger, we know the movie is coming, and endings are already tough to pull off. If this team needs more time to make Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse the best film it can be, I say we give them all the time they need.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on handling a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It was released on June 2, 2023, and is currently available to purchase on digital. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently doesn't have a release date.

