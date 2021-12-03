Spider-Man: No Way Home – 5 New Posters and 2 More TV Spots

Now the ticket drama is over, more or less, for Spider-Man: No Way Home, now we're heading into the final weeks of the promo. That means a ton of posters and other such things and a lot of people trying to figure out what the box office will be. Here is the thing that many people need to remember; there is no way to accurately call these movies successes. Spider-Man was not budgeted for a COVID-19 box office like most other Marvel movies because these budgets are figured out a long time in advance, even if it did come together after the pandemic hit. Most of us thought this would be over this year, and it very much isn't. So the metric to judge a "success" or a "flop" at the box office is much harder. That being said, the very early numbers are looking very positive, but it's still too early to tell. We got some new posters, including character posters for some of our multiverse villains, an international poster, and IMAX art. We also got two more TV spots.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.