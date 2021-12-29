Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $500M At The Domestic Box Office

We are running at full speed toward the end of 2021, with another COVID variant hanging over our heads and infection rates once again spiking. While things might look a bit dire when it comes to other aspects of life when it comes to the box office, and you're Sony Pictures, you're in a very good place. If there is a movie that studios will cite as "proof" that everything is fine and no one needs to worry about anything ever again, it's going to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie recently crossed $500 million at the domestic box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and has become the first movie at Sony to cross the half a billion mark at the domestic box office.

It's like reporting on 2019 box office numbers all over again when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home because it's all "massive opening weekends" and "12 days to cross a billion at the worldwide box office," and while it's good to think that everything is fine, the industry should be reminded that this should be looked at as the exception, not the norm. Studios cannot go into 2022 expecting a full recovery in all areas of the industry just because this one movie has done extremely well.

For movies that aren't Spider-Man: No Way Home, things are a bit different. Sing 2 garnered a rare A+ CinemaScore and is fast approaching $50 million at the box office. There will always be an appeal for family-focused animated movies. As for films with more niche appeal, The Matrix Resurrections and The King's Man have both struggled to find a spot. That could be partly to do with the fact that they have stiff competition, a hybrid release if you're The Matrix or just general mixed reviews like both of them. If people are going to risk going to a movie right now, it's going to be for a sure thing, and Spider-Man and an Illumination movie are much more "sure things" than more niche movies. Recovery for one studio or one aspect of the market cannot be seen as a full recovery for the entire industry. Please get your shots, get your booster, wear your masks, test often, and let's try our best to have a better 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It was released on December 17, 2021.