Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a little different from other Marvel movies. It has two credits scenes, a mid and a post, but the post-credits scene was just a full teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The mid-credits scene was actually a scene though, and it sets something up for future Spider-Man movies. However, it might be an indication that Sony is misjudging exactly what is working and what isn't in their movies. To get into that, however, we're going to have to get into spoilers for this movie and Venom: Let There Be Carnage from earlier this year.

In the post-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, we see Eddie on a vacation with Venom and the world around them warps. They look at a television and they see the Tom Holland version of Peter Parker on the screen so now this version of Eddie and Venom are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The mid-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home plays off of that. It's rather unclear why Eddie got zapped to the MCU since the point was that the spell was bringing in people that knew Peter Parker and he doesn't know a Peter Parker presently, but we're going to move beyond that. Eddie eventually blinks out of existence, we can assume he went back to his own universe, but he leaves behind a drop of the symbiote. It twitches and that is how Venom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are a lot of things that don't really work about that scene aside from the "why did Eddie/Venom go the MCU when they don't know Peter." Or why a drop of the symbiote was able to stay behind. Aliens exist in the MCU so there was no reason to bend over backward like this to get Venom in the MCU because you are missing a key component; you have your version of Venom here but you don't have Eddie and that is the thing that people like about these movies.

There have been mixed opinions about the two Venom movies, but even people that didn't like the movies have praised Tom Hardy's absolutely buck wild performance. Half the time he looks like he's in a completely different movie from everyone else around him, more so in the first movie than the second, and he holds absolutely nothing back. His performance is the thing that makes these movies work. Sony seems to be under the impression that people are fans of Venom and while there are plenty of Venom fans out there, you don't make $800 million at the worldwide box office in 2018 or just under $500 million in 2021 at the time of writing on the backs of comic fans. Hardy is the reason that these movies are successful and that credits scene is removing him from the equation.

The fandom around the Venom movies has started to lean into the dynamic and the relationship between Eddie and Venom which we have covered here at Bleeding Cool. People want to see that version of Eddie and that version of Venom meet up with Peter Parker — even if the intent is to unite Venom / the symbiote with Peter at some point. Sony is overthinking how they are going to get Venom into the MCU [aliens exist in this world, there no reason to skirt around it, they even joke about it with the three Peter's] and now they are missing the key component that makes these movies successful. We might be getting Venom, but we're not getting the version of Eddie that people actually like, which means that Sony is likely misjudging this.