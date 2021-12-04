Spider-Man: No Way Home – Three Returning Villains Talk Coming Back

CCXP is going on and Sony and Marvel decided to host a panel with just the three returning villains for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx all talked about the movie such as getting back into their costumes and pleasing longtime comic book fans. The first question they were asked was about reprising these iconic roles and why they decided to come back.

"You know what, I was excited because knowing Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and knowing what she's done with this franchise," Foxx said during the panel. "She was explaining to me, "it's gonna be hot," and I didn't have to be blue and things like that as far as my character was concerned. So you're gonna be a little more hip and whatever like that. And I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. I mean to walk on set, man, and to see these guys. I literally like bowed to them, and we just been having a ball."

"You know, when I heard it, I thought, "well, that's pretty nutty, I got speared pretty good in the first film," but I thought, "okay, they can figure out a way to bring me back," Dafoe said. "But it was really the pitch, and like Jamie, I know Amy's history. She walked me through it, and then john, the director, kind of pitched the whole idea before I read a script, and it sounded like a lot of fun and a good solution. Then when we went deeper into it, I liked the idea that I was returning to something that was the same but different. it's a return to something I did before with that kind of history, but the spin there's a spin on it, and that appealed to me."

"For me, it's just about the money," joked Molina. "Oddly enough, Williem and I were kind of joshing the other day about how [it's been] 20 years since his first Green Goblin and 17 years since my first time as Doc Ock, and these are the longest options that a studio has ever exercised on actors. You know it's like we've been waiting, but the material, the pitch, was excellent. I, to be honest, when when the idea was first suggested I my first thought was, "hang on, I'm 17 years older. I've got chins; I've got wrinkles. What are they going to do?" Then, of course, I suddenly realized, wait a minute, they've got the technology, this isn't going to be a problem. But it's been very nice to come back to something that, as you know, is familiar but at the same time completely new. The technology has moved on phenomenally since in the last couple of decades, you know, and so it's kind of still exciting."

You can watch the rest of the Spider-Man: No Way Home villains panel below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Villains Panel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKzWmAehB0c&ab_channel=Spider-Man)

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.