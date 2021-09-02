Red Notice Teaser Trailer Is Here, Out On Netflix November 11th

Red Notice is one of the most anticipated films of the fall, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Johnson stars as an FBI agent trying to track down two of the world's top art thieves, Gadot and Reynolds. As you can imagine, with these three, the action will have a healthy dose of humor injected into it. Basically, this looks like one of the most fun films of the year. Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RED NOTICE | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6l3mM7AWew)

Red Notice Synopsis

"An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen."

Man, I am so here for the Ryan Reynolds/Dwayne Johnson pairing. It actually looks from the trailer like Johnson captures Reynolds early on, and the two have to work together to take down Gadot, which is interesting. This is also the third collaboration between Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Even more: this is a Fast and Furious reunion. Johnson and Gadot starred in multiple Fast films, and yes, Reynolds was in one too, as he appeared in the Fast spinoff Hobbs & Shaw with Johnson. Whew.

Honestly, though, since Netflix snagged Red Notice from Universal in 2019, this has been one of their diamond properties and is arguably their biggest film release…well, ever. It certainly has the biggest stars. Look for more on this film as the release date approaches, and it is fast. Red Notice will debut on Netflix on November 12th. I, for one, cannot wait for this one; next to Halloween Kills, it may be my most anticipated.