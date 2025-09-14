Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere – Official Trailer Released

20th Century released the official trailer and four new high-quality images for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which will be released on October 24.

The biopic earned strong early praise after its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

Director Scott Cooper emphasizes Springsteen's raw, introspective journey during the making of Nebraska.

Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White share excitement for the authentic portrayal of the music icon.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere has its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, and it sounds like we're getting another well-done biopic where no one lip-syncs and then wins Oscars for lip-syncing. The reviews out of Telluride were very positive, but as always, we remind you that Festival Brain is very much a thing. Film Festivals are high-stress environments with extremely tight deadlines, so reactions tend to be very extreme. That's why you always hear about the best movies ever coming out of film festivals. The nuance tends to come later, but this many positive reviews means we're probably going to get something at least halfway decent. We got the official trailer today and some new images as well.

"'Nebraska' is where Bruce chose truth over expectation—a choice that still reverberates through everything he's written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I've ever had as a filmmaker," said director Scott Cooper in a press release sent out with the new trailer.

"This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made 'Nebraska' and went through some personal difficulties," said Bruce Springsteen. "I'm so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances—and Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I've ever worked with." Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere continues the trend of extremely long titles, making those with headline character limitations and those looking to hit SEO twitch. However, much like A Complete Unknown, Deliver Me from Nowhere is a good title, but it doesn't tell you who the movie is about, so it makes sense the filmmakers would put Springsteen's name on there.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 Nebraska album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

Starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, the film is directed by 7Scott Cooper from his adaptation of Warren Zanes' book of the same name. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young as Faye; Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen's mother, Adele; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon, Jon F. Vein, and Zane executive-produce. The film includes an original score by composer Jeremiah Fraites, cinematography by Masanobu Takayanagi, production design by Stefania Cella, costume design by Kasia Walicka-Maimone, and is edited by Pamela Martin. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be in theaters on October 24.

