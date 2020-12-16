Star Wars: Rogue Squadron – Dir Patty Jenkins Talks Film's Progress

One of the biggest surprises of the Disney investors call on December 10 was the reveal of Patty Jenkins' latest project in Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, the first film of the franchise following the Skywalker saga. As the video had the director build up what she did, the reveal came as she had a Rebel Alliance flight suit on and donned the iconic fighter pilot helmet heading toward her X-Wing. Jenkins spoke with Collider about where the project sits currently, along with her other major film project in Cleopatra with Gal Gadot following the imminent release of DC's Wonder Woman 1984, in which she also stars as the title character.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Writing Details

When it came to who's writing the script, Jenkins teased, "I want him to have his own proper announcement, so I'm going to wait until that comes out." How far the film is writing-wise, she offered a little more. "We're very far into the — we're finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big," she said. "So it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it. I'm super excited about the story." It's no secret that creator George Lucas was a huge fan of watching World War II air combat serving as inspiration for his space combat sequences between the Rebels and the Galactic Empire during the filming of A New Hope (1977). It also spawned a successful video game series and adapted to a series of novels for the Extended Universe. It certainly set the bar for the franchise, and Lucas recreated World War II air combat in the 2012 historical drama Red Tails, which centered around African American fighter pilots.

"You can never do it in one year," Jenkins said. "You could never do a good Star Wars movie in one year or a good Cleopatra in one year. I think each of those movies takes two years probably. But I do think, as I even learned on the two 'Wonder Woman's, I already had sold a limited TV series [I Am the Night] that I was in love with when they decided to move the 'Wonder Woman 1984' release date up. So suddenly it was happening on top of each other. And I was actually able to write a huge treatment and have a bunch of creative meetings and go off and do my show while pre-production was happening for Wonder Woman 1984. So there is a lot of ways. Certainly, until I'm on set shooting Star Wars, I could be developing all sorts of other things and pushing them forward. It's actually possible. So, I think that's apparently how people do multiple things at one time, which I'm usually pretty singularly focused, but I'm getting better at this all the time."

Warner Bros' Wonder Woman 1984 comes to theatres and HBO Max on December 25.