Patty Jenkins to Direct a New Star Wars Movie called Rogue Squadron

We haven't had a very good idea about what the future of Star Wars on the big screen is going to look like, but during the Investor's Day event, we got a better one. While we don't have any updates on the Rian Johnson trilogy, we did get a minor update on the film that Taika Waititi is making, and we found out who is going to direct a new Star Wars movie; the one and only Patty Jenkins and it's going to be called Rogue Squadron. Jenkins shared a logo and a really cool video announcing the project as she talked about wanting to make the greatest fighter pilot movie ever in honor of her father.

It really isn't that surprising that Disney managed to get Jenkins, but it is very cool to see her back. She was once tapped to direct Thor The Dark World but ended up not directing the project, and ever since Wonder Woman, it looked like they were missing out on a major talent. From the video that Jenkins shared, it sounds like Rogue Squadron is a project that is going to mean a lot to her and something that is going to be very personal. We always get better projects when someone has a strong emotional investment in the movie that they are making, and it very much sounds like Jenkins is making this one for the right reasons. At the moment, the movie has a release date of Christmas 2023, and we don't have any other details, but we should expect more sooner rather than later. To make that release date with the kind of post-production work that Star Wars movies need, they would have to start filming fairly soon. We should expect cast announcements sometime next year. However, this is also hoping that there aren't any more delays due to COVID-19 when it comes to filming.