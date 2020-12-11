Marvel, Pixar, Alien Star Wars Headlines From Disney Investors Call

So, there was a Disney Investors Call last night. Which rather explains the HBO Max announcement the other day in an attempt to get some headlines before the mass of Disney's pop cultural dominance of 2021, 2022 and 2023 was made quite as clear in the wee hours of this morning. Here are the headlines that Bleeding Cool managed to get up through blinky eyes… courtesy of Bog Iger, Kevin Feige and friends. Man, industry investor calls have got a lot whizzier than when I was a kid, right?

  1. How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?
  2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Confirmed by Marvel Studios
  3. Christian Bale Playing Gorr In Thor: Love & Thunder
  4. Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau Confirmed for Captain Marvel 2
  5. Marvel Studios Officially Announces a Fantastic Four Movie
  6. Two New Pixar Films: Turning Red, Lightyear W/Chris Evans Announced
  7. America Chavez Confirmed for the Doctor Strange Sequel
  8. Disney Announces a New Animated Film, Encanto
  9. Patty Jenkins to Direct a New Star Wars Movie called Rogue Squadron
  10. Raya and the Last Dragon Coming to Theaters and PVOD
  11. Rachel McAdams Set to Reprise Her Role for the Doctor Strange Sequel
  12. What If…? First Look Shows How Screwy Space, Time & Reality Can Get
  13. She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Confirmed, Tim Roth & Mark Ruffalo Returning
  14. Loki Exclusive Clip Shows Our Asgardian's In for One Wild Ride
  15. Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars & More Marvel Series Confirmed
  16. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set for March; Footage Released
  17. WandaVision Trailer: Someone's Doing Something to Wanda
  18. Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Casts Hayden Christensen; Andor Preview
  19. Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, A Droid Story Announced
  20. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Debuts During Disney Investors Day
  21. Lucasfilm and Disney Announce 2 Spin-Off Shows from The Mandalorian
  22. Alien TV Show Coming To FX, Set On Earth, Noah Hawley Will Showrun

