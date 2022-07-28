Starship Troopers Coming To 4K With Steelbook November 1st

Starship Troopers has had an unlikely climb up to cult status but has nevertheless become a beloved '90s sci-fi film. Starring Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Muldoon, and Michael Ironside, the film does have a certain charm to it, and the monsters are top-notch in design. It is the 25th anniversary, and to celebrate, Sony is releasing the film on 4K, and in a brand new Steelbook, no less. There will be a bunch of previously released special features, as well as a brand new 25th-anniversary cast reunion done virtually. Below you can find the cover and full features list.

Starship Troopers 4K Steelbook Details

"From the bridge of the Fleet Battlestation Ticonderoga, with its sweeping galactic views, to the desolate terrain of planet Klendathu, teeming with shrieking, fire-spitting, brain-sucking special effects creatures, acclaimed director PAUL VERHOEVEN crafts a dazzling epic based on Robert A. Heinlein's classic sci-fi adventure. CASPER VAN DIEN, DINA MEYER, DENISE RICHARDS, JAKE BUSEY, NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, PATRICK MULDOON, and MICHAEL IRONSIDE star as the courageous soldiers who travel to the distant and desolate Klendathu system for the ultimate showdown between the species."

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1

Special Feature: NEW: Starship Troopers 25 th Anniversary Reunion – an all-new virtual reunion featuring screenwriter Ed Neumeier and actors Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Dina Meyer, Clancy Brown, Michael Ironside, Jake Busey, Patrick Muldoon, and Seth Gilliam



BLU-RAY DISC™ Feature presented in High Definition

Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio

Special Features: Director and Cast Commentary Commentary with Paul Verhoeven and Ed Neumeier FedNet Mode Picture-in-Picture "Death From Above" Documentary "Know Your Foe" Bug Featurettes "The Spaceships from Starship Troopers" Featurette "FX Comparisons" Featurettes Storyboard Comparisons The Making of Starship Troopers Deleted Scenes Screen Tests Scene Deconstructions

