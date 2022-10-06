Stephen King Novel Fairy Tale Adaptation Heads To Universal

Stephen King's Fairy Tale, after a huge bidding war, will be adapted by Paul Greengrass for Universal. Greengrass will both write and direct, as well as produce the film with Greg Goodman. Greengrass played a key role in getting Universal the winning bid after working with them for the Bourne films, United 93, and most recently, the Tom Hanks film News of the World. Greengrass called the book "a work of genius — a classic adventure story and also a disturbing contemporary allegory." Deadline had the news of the latest Stephen King adaptation.

Stephen King: The Most Adapted Man Of All-Time

Here is the logline for Stephen King's Fairy Tale: "Charlie Reade looks like a regular high school kid, great at baseball and football, a decent student. But he carries a heavy load. His mom was killed in a hit-and-run accident when he was seven, and grief drove his dad to drink. Charlie learned how to take care of himself—and his dad. When Charlie is seventeen, he meets a dog named Radar and her aging master, Howard Bowditch, a recluse in a big house at the top of a big hill with a locked shed in the backyard. Sometimes strange sounds emerge from it. Charlie starts doing jobs for Mr. Bowditch and loses his heart to Radar. Then, when Bowditch dies, he leaves Charlie a cassette tape telling a story no one would believe. What Bowditch knows, and has kept secret all his long life, is that inside the shed is a portal to another world."

I have this book in my to-read pile, as the concept seems cool, but like most Stephen King books, you have to carve out like a week to finish it, and I am pretty sure my editor won't give me a week off to read it. In any case, we will be keeping you updated on this one as more becomes available.