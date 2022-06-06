Strange World: First Poster, Teaser Trailer, and Summary Released

Last December, we got a very brief look at what the next Disney animated film will look like, but now we know what kind of tone they are going for, and it looks like this is going to be a lot of fun. Disney has released the first poster, teaser trailer, and a summary for the upcoming Strange World. The best part about it is how it really links back to the old-school 1950s-era adventure films while showing all of these amazing science fiction-looking creatures and worlds that we have never seen before. I hope that the movie keeps up that old-school adventure movie vibe that this early marketing is going for because that could be a lot of fun to explore in an animated film that looks shiny, new, and fresh. Check out the first poster, the teaser trailer, the released summary, and the piece of art that was released

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases November 23, 2022.