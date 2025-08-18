Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged:

The Roses: A Divorce Meeting Goes Off The Rails In A New Clip

A divorce meeting, not-so-surprisingly, goes off the rails in a new clip from The Roses, plus an extended behind-the-scenes preview.

Article Summary A new clip from The Roses reveals a divorce meeting between Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch unravels fast.

Andy Samberg and Allison Janney appear as the warring couple’s divorce lawyers.

Searchlight also released an extended behind-the-scenes preview/featurette.

The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29th..

The Roses is in the last crop of August films, and it looks very promising. We know from the clip that was released the other day that marriage counseling does not go well for Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch), but it appears things aren't going any better when they meet up for a divorce meeting. We also get a chance to see some of Andy Samberg and Allison Janney, and their presence in the film as the two lawyers for Theo and Ivy, respectively. Searchlight also released an extended preview for the movie as well, but it's not like the extended preview we see from Warner Bros. or even Sony. Instead of releasing the first ten minutes of the movie or something, the extended preview is a long behind-the-scenes featurette, which is fun. We've seen a few clips from The Roses released so audiences can make the judgment call about whether or not they're going to see this one in theaters.

The Roses: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.

The Roses is directed by Jay Roach with a screenplay by Tony McNamara. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

