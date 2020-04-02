"Trolls World Tour" Clip: K-Pop Vs Reggaeton Takes Center Stage

Trolls World Tour is out next week in theaters and streaming on VOD service, and a new clip form the film has debuted online. In the clip, Justin Timberlake's Branch meets the K-Pop and Reggaeton segments of the Trolls population, and the crews decide to have a dance-off over who gets to take him. The film will be the first simultaneous release in theaters and streaming. Universal was the first studio to move to take advantage of same day release in light of theater closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the pushback from theater owners has been unkind.

Check out the clip from Trolls World Tour debuted by Fandango today below.

Trolls World Tour K-Pop Vs Reggaeton Clip

Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb, aided by her father King Thrash, wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends, set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all.

Trolls World Tour, starring Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Rachael Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, James Cordon, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Flula Borg, Ester Dean, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan,Gustavo Dudamel, Charlyne Yi, and Keenan Thompson, among many others, opens on April 10th, contrary to what that poster above says, and will also be viewable on your preferred streaming service the same day.