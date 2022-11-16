Streets Of Rage Film Coming From John Wick Writer

Streets Of Rage, one of the all-time coolest video game fighters, is getting the big screen treatment. The film will be penned by John Wick writer and creator Derek Kolstad, who will also produce at Lionsgate. Other producers on the film will include Sega's Toru Nakahara; dj2 Entertainment's Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dan Jevons; and Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Tony Shaw. Said Kolstad: "When Dmitri first mentioned the idea of cracking a Streets of Rage movie, I was so immediately freaking in. And to play with Sega? The 10-year-old me is still grinning." Deadline had the news.

Streets Of Rage Is The Best

Here are quotes from all of the names you read up there about how special this will be: Erin Westerman, President of Production at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, "The game has a rich world and narrative, and we're thrilled to be reuniting with Derek to bring it to life." Nakahara: "Lionsgate is one of the most dynamic studios in the entertainment industry today. We look forward to working with them, Derek, and our all-star producers to bring this compelling IP to life." Johnson added: "I've wanted to make a Streets of Rage film since I was 12 years old. This has shaped up to become a 'dream project' alongside a 'dream team.'"

That is all well and good, but I never thought in my life that we could possibly get a Streets Of Rage film, even in this era of IP above all. What would this possibly even look like? Is there a way they can make it a 16-bit movie? I know the fourth game from a few years back was popular, but the classic games are where it is at. Make it feel like those, or else why even do this? More to come, for sure.