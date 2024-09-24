Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Matthias Schoenaerts Reportedly Cast As The Villain

Matthias Schoenaerts has reportedly joined the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the antagonist, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Article Summary Matthias Schoenaerts reportedly cast as villain Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The movie draws inspiration from the 2021 comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, featuring Krem as an antagonist.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, directed by Craig Gillespie, set for a June 26, 2026 release date.

Production expected to begin soon with Milly Alcock starring as Supergirl and Ana Nogueira writing the script.

It sounds like the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is starting to fill out. At the moment, we don't know much about this production, but the latest rumors are saying that it is set to start filming either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. It has a mid-2026 release date so that timeline does make sense. The Wrap has a casting detail that could be giving us our first story detail as well. They are saying that Matthias Schoenaerts has reportedly cast as the villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Krem of the Yellow Hills was first introduced in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 in August 2021. He was created by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. We have known for a while now that the movie will be drawing heavy inspiration from the comic it shares the same title with, so hearing that one of the antagonists from that book is making it to the big screen is not surprising.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Should Start Filming Soon

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one step closer to entering production. The project has a writer, Ana Nogueira, which was announced back in November. After months of speculation posts that were starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January. In April, we learned that Craig Gillespie will be the director. Now that the film has a release date, we could start getting more information about the other lead and supporting actors in the cast.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." At the moment, we don't have any other plot details aside from the release date, June 26, 2026, for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but with a director and star attached, things can really start moving forward, and maybe this one will start production before the end of the year.

