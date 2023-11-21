Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman legacy, warner bros discovery

Superman: Legacy – Skyler Gisondo Joins The Cast As Jimmy Olsen

Jimmy Olsen, who was neglected in the previous DC Universe, is returning to the big screen as Sky Gisando has joined the cast of Superman: Legacy.

It seems that everyone is getting their casting announcements out before the holiday weekend gets here because the hits keep coming in. No sooner had we finished the news that Sara Sampaio would be joining the cast of Superman: Legacy as Eve Teschmacher does The Hollywood Reporter come down with even more casting news. No one should be surprised by the insane amount of news as we head into the holiday season. Now that the strikes are over and studios have decided that writers and actors are worth paying livable wages, they are scrambling to ensure the ink is dry on all the contracts so productions can kick off as soon as the new year begins. The cast of the James Gunn directed and written Superman film continues to fill out, and today, we have learned that Skyler Gisondo will be playing Jimmy Olsen. Gisondo has appeared in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

Jimmy Olsen Is An Important Part Of Superman's Story

Much like Robin has existed for nearly as long as Batman has, Jimmy Olsen has been around since almost the beginning of Superman. The character had a nameless appearance in Action Comics #6. The character was first named Jimmy Olsen on radio, in The Adventures of Superman serial series, and on the episode that aired on April 15, 1940. The character made his official appearance in Superman #13 in November-December 1941. he was created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Bob Maxwell. He's had other aliases and even had superhero titles of his own as the years have passed, but he has always been best known for being Superman's friend and his other link to humans that isn't Lois. It was another example of superheroes taking on almost parental roles to young people because that is what many kids lacked when these characters were created. Jimmy was utterly ignored in the last version of the DC Universe, so hopefully, we'll see some exciting arcs for the character in this new universe.

As for Superman: Legacy, that cast is rounding out with some seriously impressive names taking on fantastic roles. The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. Superman: Legacy currently has a July 11, 2025 release date. At the time of writing, Gunn hasn't commented on social media.

