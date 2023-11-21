Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman, superman legacy, warner bros discovery

Superman: Legacy – Sara Sampaio Joins The Cast As Eve Teschmacher

The cast of Superman: Legacy continues to grow as Sara Sampaio joins the cast as Eve Teschmacher, a character that first appeared in the Richard Donner films.

Article Summary Sara Sampaio cast as Eve Teschmacher in Superman: Legacy.

The cast also includes big names like David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Eve Teschmacher character has evolved from film, to tv, to comics, and back to film.

Superman: Legacy is set for a July 11, 2025 release date.

Now that the strikes are over and studios have decided that paying writers and actors livable wages is a good idea, multiple projects are moving forward at top-notch speed. As the release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom approaches, eyes do appear to be on the future as more and more cast members are added to Superman: Legacy. There was some worry that the strikes would hinder the film's production and it would miss its scheduled release date, but writer and director James Gunn confirmed this wasn't the case. Since then, the roles have been filling up, and just yesterday, we found out that Nicholas Hoult would be playing Lex Luthor. It seems Lex is bringing a character who started in the Richard Donner films and eventually jumped to television and comics, Eve Teschmacher. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have cast Sara Sampaio as Eve in the upcoming film. Sampaio is a model who has worked with Victoria's Secret and acted in movies and television shows like At Midnight, The Clapper, and Billions.

Eve first appeared in Superman and Superman II, played by actress Valerie Perrine. In the two films, she is Lex's assistant, and they are in a relationship. However, despite being a love interest, she doesn't blindly follow Lex's plans and will double-cross him when given the chance. A character similar to Eve appeared in Superman Returns, but she wasn't called Eve, and the character is named dropped in the Superman: Red Son animated film. On television, another character like Eve appeared in Smallville, but it was the Arrowverse where Eve came back in full force. The character got her name back and was played by actress Andrea Brooks. She was a recurring character in Supergirl seasons 2-4, a main character in season 5, and a guest in season 6. Eve is another character, like Harley Quinn, who jumped from the screen to the page as she has also appeared in comics. She first appeared in JLA: Earth 2, published in 2000, written by Grant Morrison with art by Frank Quitely, and has appeared in several other books since then.

As for Superman: Legacy, that cast is rounding out with some seriously impressive names taking on some awesome roles. The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Hoult as Lex Luthor. Superman: Legacy currently has a July 11, 2025 release date. At the time of writing, Gunn hasn't commented on social media.

