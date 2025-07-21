Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged:

Superman Rules A Second Straight Weekend Box Office As Marvel Looms

For the second straight week, Superman won the weekend box office, as the shadow of Marvel Studios begins to creep in.

Article Summary Superman rules the box office for a second week with $58.4 million and strong audience word of mouth.

Jurassic World Rebirth and new releases like I Know What You Did Last Summer trail far behind Superman.

Worldwide, Superman has topped $400 million and is on pace to break $500 million with ease this summer.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot arrives next, hoping to match Superman’s box office and critical buzz.

Superman held great and took the top spot at the weekend box office for the second straight week, as neither of the two wide releases posed much of a threat. The DC Studios film scored $58.4 million, bringing its two-week total to $236 million. Word of mouth has been great, except for some online individuals with a misguided agenda, and the public has decided that they like this version of the Man of Steel, giving it an "A-". Worldwide, it has already crossed the $400 million mark, and a gross of over $500 million is all but assured.

Superman Takes On Marvel's First Family

Second place saw Jurassic World Rebirth hold strong yet again with a drop of only -42% to $23.4 million. Worldwide, the film stands at $649 million, with an outside shot at the coveted $1 billion mark if it continues to hold well in the coming weeks. Third place was our first new opener, I Know What You Did Last Summer, which didn't move the needle the way other horror sequels have. However, $13 million is a respectable first-week number. Fourth place goes to the other opener, Smurfs, with $11 million. That one has to hurt, Paramount, though those films always do better overseas. Rounding out the top five was F1, adding another $9.8 million. That film is nearing the $500 million mark.

The weekend box office top five for July 18:

Superman- $58.4 million Jurassic World Rebirth- $23.4 million I Know What You Did Last Summer- $13 million Smurfs- $11 million F1- $9.8 million

This week, The Fantastic Four: The First Steps opens on every screen Disney can get it on, and after the positive reception to Superman, you know Marvel Studios wants that same reaction for the brand new version of the FF. This is the most anticipated Marvel film since Endgame, and it needs to be better than Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* were earlier this year. They want that huge number, and they get close but not quite there. This is the third reboot of the FF, and even though it's Marvel Studios' first crack at it, the general moviegoing public doesn't care. I was tempted to put this over $150 million opening, but I'm going to go closer to Superman and say they get $131 million, still above tracking.

