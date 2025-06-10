Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, Rachel Brosnahan, superman, Warner Bros

Superman Star Rachel Brosnahan on How the Film Challenged Her

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan discusses how the upcoming DC Studios film challenged her more than she anticipated.

The upcoming Superman film, directed by James Gunn, marks a pivotal new chapter for the DC Universe—serving as the first major live-action entry under DC Studios' rebooted franchise. While Creature Commandos, the animated series that debuted in 2024, technically establishes the continuity of the new universe, Gunn's Superman is widely seen as the project that will set the tone for this fresh era, titled "Gods and Monsters."

With that in mind, the anticipation surrounding Superman is immense, not only because it reintroduces the iconic hero for a new generation but also due to its ambitious cast and narrative direction. Taking on the mantle of Clark Kent is David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood), who brings a youthful yet classic presence to the role. Opposite him is Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as the intrepid journalist Lois Lane. Now, in an interview with S Magazine, Brosnahan opened up about the unexpected challenges of the role, especially when working in a heavily CGI-assisted production.

Superman Star Rachel Brosnahan on the Intricacies of Filming

"I've never felt like a worse actor in my life! We started hanging from wires, shooting with fake animals that weren't actually there, and doing all sorts of other jazz that'll get added in post," she said to the outlet. "But it was great. You learn really quickly what you are and aren't good at. If we do another one, I'm going to have to go to mime school and learn a thing or two about acting with invisible stuff—because that was a first for me."

The film's core cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as the infamous Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. And given the expansive world that Superman is introducing, each character is expected to contribute to the broader world-building of the new DCU, providing threads for future films and series.

Plot-wise, Superman will focus on a younger Clark Kent grappling with his identity as both a Kryptonian and a human while balancing his responsibilities as Superman while navigating life at the Daily Planet. However, the trailer also suggests that it won't be a smooth process for the titular hero.

Superman is set to release theatrically on July 11, 2025, in standard and premium formats, including IMAX, RealD 3D, and Dolby Cinema.

