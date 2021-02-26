Ta-Nehisi Coates is Working on a Superman Reboot

A new version of one of the most iconic superheroes in the world is on the way. Even before Superheroes took over pop culture, we had the Superman movies showing us that a man could fly. It made perfect sense that when Warner Bros. decided to try and do DC movies again, they would bring back Superman. However, Man of Steel was an underwhelming movie in a bunch of different ways, and every single time that version of the character has been on screen, it's been a mess. The last we heard was that Henry Cavill was working on a new contract that would have him appear in cameo roles about the DC Extended Universe but not a new movie. Now, it appears that a new movie is on the way. According to Shadow and Act, prolific writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is working on a Superman movie for DC. Warner Bros. J.J. Abrams is set to produce under Bad Robot, with Hannah Minghella also serving as producer.

At the moment, we don't have any other information about this project. There isn't a director attached, at least not yet, and there are no confirmed reports that Cavill is going to be the lead character again. They don't really need to bring Cavill back since The Flash seems to be leaning into the idea of the multiverse. They can do whatever they want with whatever character, and they don't need to worry about continuity of any kind.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," said Coates in a statement received only by Shadow and Act. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero." "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity," said J.J. Abrams in the statement to S&A. "Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

While it would be nice to see Cavill in a god Superman project since the character seems to mean a lot to him, Coates is a next-level writer, and whatever he ends up touching turns to gold. Warner Bros. is working on bringing in diversity to their traditionally white superheroes, with Sasha Calle getting the role of Supergirl and is set to debut in The Flash. This project sounds like it's going to be extremely interesting, and I'm personally going to be keeping an eye on who they decide to bring in behind the camera and in front of it as well.