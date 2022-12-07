Taurus Star Maddie Hasson Talks Improv & Colson Baker's Performance

Maddie Hasson (Impulse, Malignant) is a free spirit like her character Illana in the film Taurus, which follows a rising but troubled musician Cole (Colson Baker), who searches for the inspiration to record one last song, pushing himself deep into the void. A work of fiction that explores fame, addiction, the artistic process, and the music industry, the film is a soulful and universal cautionary tale. The actress spoke about working with writer-director Tim Sutton, building off of improvisation, and how Baker's music career as Machine Gun Kelly helped his crossover performance.

How Sutton and Baker Became the Heart of 'Taurus'

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Taurus?'

Hasson: I loved Tim as a director. He's brilliant, and after meeting with him and talking to him, I wanted to be his best bud. Tim was the main draw. I also wanted a job, and that was part of it.

How do you describe the set that Tim ran?

Tim runs a very collaborative, loose, and free set. He likes to do a lot of improv and is respectful of everyone's position. He values everyone's opinion, and it feels like you're on the same team. No one's against each other. No one's yelling. It was one of the best experiences I've ever had.

How much would you say is improv versus what was on the script?

I don't remember what made it into the film, but a lot of the sequence of us driving in the car was improvised. There was a moment I was saging [Colson], and he's like, "Will you sage my crown chakra?" I'm like, "What the fuck is that?!" That's him. He knows about chakras and I, unfortunately, do not. I learned that day, which is important. I'm glad. I know now it's very valuable knowledge for me.

Can you speak of just working with Colson and the kind of energy he has on screen as a presence?

[Colson] took this really seriously. He was very devoted and knew his shit when he showed up. He was always prepared and fell into this role naturally because it was a version of his life or a version of who he used to be, a person he once was. It's interesting for me to work with someone who is playing a version of themselves because you can watch them actively working through their own traumas in a real way.

How did that reflect on your own performance?

It made me feel amazing. No, I'm kidding. It made my job easier because it felt real. It felt real and important to him, and I like to take my work seriously. It feels really important to me, even if it's not that personal. So it made it easier.

Has the experience of being in a film like this taught you anything about your own self in life?

I've taken a caretaker position in relationships, especially relationships with men. I actively try not to do that anymore because I think it's damaging and unproductive.

RLJE Films' Taurus, which also stars Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, Naomi Wild, and Megan Fox, is available in theaters, digital and on-demand.