Malignant Comes Home On 4K Blu-ray On May 24th

Malignant, James Wan's big return to horror from 2021 and one of the best films released last year, is finally getting a release on 4K Blu-ray on May 24th. Starring Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jean Louisa Kelly, the film is bonkers crazy. It features one of the weirdest, craziest last half hours you will see in a movie. It all turns on a dime, and you are either on board, or you will turn it off. It is THAT crazy. You better leave it on, though. I loved the twist, and the film features excellent effects. Sadly, there is only one behind the scenes look at the film on the disc, which is a shame. I want to know so much more about the story and how Wan came up with it, and more. Maybe someday. Check out the cover for the release and details down below.

Malignant Release Details

"Director James Wan returns to his roots with this new original horror thriller. A woman (Annabelle Wallis) is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. The film was produced by Wan and Michael Clear, with Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu, and Lei Han executive producing. The film also stars Michole Briana White (TV's "Black Mafia Family," "Dead to Me"), Jacqueline McKenzie ("Palm Beach," TV's "Reckoning"), Jake Abel (TV's "Supernatural," the "Percy Jackson" films) and Ingrid Bisu ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun")."

Here are the special features and technical specs for the Malignant release:

Malignant: James Wan's Visions – Groundbreaking filmmaker James Wan takes us behind the scenes for a look at his latest film, Malignant, a genre-bending thriller

Optional English SDH, Latin Spanish, and Canadian French subtitles for the main feature