Posted in: Movies, Streaming | Tagged: taylor swift, The Eras Tour, The Eras Tour Film

Taylor Swift Announces Streaming Date For The Eras Tour Concert Film

Taylor Swift announced this morning thet The Eras Tour concert film will begin streaming on December 13, featuring three bonus performances.

Article Summary Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film streams December 13, with bonus tracks.

The film includes "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live" as extras.

Taylor's latest works, Midnights and re-released albums, have been successful.

The Eras Tour may become history's most successful tour; film already a hit.

Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday on December 13th, and fans are getting a gift from her. The Eras Tour concert film, which has grossed $232 million worldwide, will begin streaming on that date. It will feature three bonus performances, including "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live". The singer announced the plans on her social media this morning. "Well, so, basically, I have a birthday coming up, and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film, including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13th."

Taylor Swift's Birthday Surprise

Taylor Swift has reached full Super Saiyan this year. Her latest album of new songs, Midnights, was released in October and was yet another smash. She also released her "Taylor's Version" of her previous albums, Speak Now and 1989, to much acclaim and success as well. All of that pales compared to The Eras Tour, which has been running since late spring and has grossed $740 million. That makes her the biggest touring star of the year, and by the end of the tour next year, it should become the most successful tour in history.

Taylor Swift decided to make a concert film out of The Eras Tour, and after meeting with studios, decided to handle the release herself. The film opened to $92 million and very quickly became the highest-grossing concert film in US history. Now, streaming records will be the next to fall, starting December 13th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!