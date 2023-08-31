Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: amc, taylor swift, The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film Heading To Theaters

Taylor Swift is releasing her The Eras Tour concert film to AMC Theaters on October 13th. Expect it to set records.

Taylor Swift runs the entertainment world, and her record-breaking The Eras Tour is now coming to theaters. The Eras Tour Concert Film will hit theaters on October 13th, as the singer herself announced on her social media this morning: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)." Below is a trailer for the film, directed by Sam Wrench. Tickets are available now for showings all that weekend at AMC theaters.

Could Taylor Swift Score The Biggest Concert Film Gross Ever?

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film, a theatrical concert experience, will open at AMC Theatres on Friday, October 13. Every U.S. AMC Theatre location will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for Taylor Swift's millions and millions of fans, all adult tickets to TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be priced at $19.89, plus tax; children's and senior tickets at $13.13, plus tax (except for AMC's branded premium large format screens)

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC and at AMC's other branded premium large format screens for their standard upcharges. In anticipation of the first day of advance ticket demands, AMC has bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour. This marks the inaugural step of a new line of business for AMC Entertainment. In addition to exhibiting TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film at its own theatres, AMC is also acting as the theatrical distributor, securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theatre operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Look for this to be the highest-grossing film at the box office that weekend. Sorry, The Exorcist: Believer. Actually, I bet Universal and Blumhouse move that. They have to, right?

