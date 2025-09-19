Posted in: Box Office, Movies, Music | Tagged: taylor swift, The Life Of A Showgirl, The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl Hits Theaters

Taylor Swift will return to theaters with a release party for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, the weekend of the album's release.

Article Summary Taylor Swift's Release Party Of A Showgirl hits all major theaters October 3-5 alongside her new album launch.

The 89-minute event features the premiere video for "The Fate of Ophelia" and exclusive behind-the-scenes clips.

Fans can sing and dance during screenings, with no trailers or ads—tickets set at $12 for Swift’s 12th album.

Swift's box office power threatens Dwayne Johnson's new film debuting the same weekend—competition heats up.

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl will release in theaters the same day as her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. Variety reports that an 89-minute "Release Party" will play in theaters on October 3- 5 and will play in all 540 AMC Theaters in the US. It will also play on countless Cinemark and Regal screens. The showings will begin at 3 PM EST on October 3. The most prominent feature of the "film" will be the debut of the video for her first single from the album, "The Fate of Ophelia." Other than that, there will be behind-the-scenes footage from the "Ophelia" video shoot, lyric videos for other songs on the album, and Swift's "never-before-seen personal reflections" about those new songs. Tickets for the showings will only cost $12, since this is Taylor Swift's 12th album. Tickets are now on sale.

Taylor Swift Kicks Dwayne Johnson To The Curb

In a release from AMC, we get a sense of how these screenings will be different than many others: "While normally prohibited during traditional showtimes, AMC guests are welcome to sing and dance during 'Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl'." But, the announcement adds, in the interest of mayhem avoidance, "To help ensure everyone's enjoyment of the show, guests may not stand on seats or block any aisles or stairs." They also say that there will be no trailers or commercials, so you'd better get there early.

In 2023, Taylor Swift also took over the box office, releasing The Eras Tour concert film, which went on to become the highest grossing concert film of all-time, raking in $181 million during a brief run in theaters. The only person losing in this case is Dwayne Johnson, who has his Oscar-bait film The Smashing Machine opening the same weekend. That was perfect, as it had the weekend all to itself. It may want to move now, A24.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!