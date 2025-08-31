Posted in: Movies | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple

Teasing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple With Apocalyptic Scripture?

Sony updated the official 28 Years Later Instagram with an image that reads, "Everything is about to change," captioned with a passage from the Book of Revelation.

It appears that Sony is gearing up to start testing 28 Years Later – The Bone Temple because the official Instagram account changed its layout today. One of the things that people like to do with Instagram is line up several images to create one image. It's not only a really cool effect, but it comes with the added benefit of dropping three posts at once, and people are probably going to click through all three to see if there is something different within each image. "Everything is about to change" is what the images make up, but the interesting thing isn't just the worlds but the details.

The first detail, which is kind of obvious, is the fact that the words are surrounded by the pillars of Kelson's memonto mori. We know that Kelson is going to play a much larger role in The Bone Temple compared to 28 Years Later because they told us that before the first film was even released. The other interesting thing is the text in the caption. It's the same for all three images, but the text is, "Then out of the smoke locusts came upon the earth. And to them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power." That is Revelation 9:3, the New King James version specifically. The events of these films feel apocalyptic to the survivors left behind on the island, even as the rest of the world turns. A teasing film like this, with some of the most famous apocalyptic literature ever, is exactly what you would expect from this franchise.

This passage is actually the fifth trumpet of the apocalypse, with two more set to follow. The first four are much more physically focused on the Earth itself, while the fifth, sixth, and seventh are arguably worse, but maybe a bit more metaphysical if you aren't a believer. Trumpets 1-4 bring destruction to the Earth itself, the sea, the water supply, and the sky. The first four could be seen as natural disasters to a non-believer, but once we get to the fifth, Satan shows up to the party, and we're in the home stretch. Is any of this specifically relevant to The Bone Temple, or did they just pick a super sweet-sounding quote from the book of Revelation? Maybe, but the book of Revelation is buckwild even as a non-believer. Also, I could be entirely wrong regarding any interpretation of scripture. I did my hard time in youth group twenty years ago and haven't gone back since, much to the dismay of my father, as he continues to pray for my immortal soul.

28 Years Later Feels Like It Took 28 Years To Get Here

People were happy when word came down that we were getting another film in the 28 Days world, but then they announced it was a trilogy. A trilogy announcement right off the bat isn't always a good thing because sometimes movies fail to connect with audiences, financing gets pulled, and suddenly, we are left with a permanent cliffhanger because someone jumped the gun. There is still a chance that 28 Years Later and its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, will do that, but we are absolutely getting two of the three movies because the second one was shot immediately after the first. The third film hasn't been greenlit yet as of the end of August 2025

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Cast List, Release Date

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Ralph Fiennes, and Cillian Murphy. It will be released on January 16, 2026.

