Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Voice Cast Announced The voice cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been announced, and the first trailer will be released on Monday!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem took center stage Saturday night at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. We got the official reveal of the voice cast for the new animated film coming to theaters on August 4th. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will voice Donatello, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, with Seth Rogen voicing Bebop and producing the film for his Point Grey Pictures along with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe (Mitchells Vs. The Machines). The trailer for the film is set to be released on Monday. This is an original story, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trying to win over the hearts of New Yorkers after years of hiding in the shadows and living in the sewers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Back!

Also in the voice cast for the film are Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Jackie Chan as Splinter; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Lots of awesome characters there that us fans have wanted to see on the big screen for decades. Last week, a bunch of toys from the film leaked and gave us our first look at the design of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many of the other characters in the movie, and while I won't put them here, I will say I think I like the look of everyone.

I am sure the fanbase will largely disagree, as TMNT fans can be some of the most frustrating to talk to sometimes, but I think a fresh update is badly needed for the franchise to keep up the momentum of the toys and comics right now. While the 2012 animated series was fantastic, the last series was not really all that great. Here's hoping the fanbase can get excited when we see the trailer Monday.