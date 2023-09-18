Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: paramount, Paramount Pictures, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Is On Paramount+ Tomorrow

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a movie not enough of you watched, but more of you can tomorrow because it'll be on Paramount+.

You officially have even less of an excuse for not checking out one of the summer's best movies. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem managed to stand out in a summer that has Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse really says something, but here we are. The film came out on digital earlier this month, but now you can stream it on Paramount+ tomorrow. This was a film that was made for everyone and is genuinely one of the best-animated movies of the entire year, if not one of the best movies of the year. It flew a bit under the radar due to Barbenheimer, but now you don't have an excuse. Go watch this film tomorrow.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Starring Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Sharon Brown Jr. (Mikey), Micah Abbey (Donnie), Brady Noon (Raph), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April), Ice Cube (Superfly), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Natasia Demetriou (Wing Nut), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman)! It was released in theaters on August 2nd.

